WhatsApp to deactivate messages for all who reject new terms — Daily Times Nigeria

WhatsApp users who do not accept its updated terms and conditions by the 15 May deadline will be unable to receive or send messages until they do so.

Their account will be listed as “inactive”. And inactive accounts can be deleted after 120 days.

Calls and notifications will still function for “a short while” but, TechCrunch reported, probably only a few weeks.

WhatsApp announced the update in January.

And there was a backlash among many users who thought it meant the company was planning to change the amount of data it shared with its parent company, Facebook.

It later clarified this was not the case.

And the update was aimed at enabling payments to be made to businesses.