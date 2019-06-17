What Zamfara governor told Fulani leaders, CJTF

Our reporter

Last Thursday was a day of reality and truth for the sake of security of lives and property of the people of Zamfara as the state Governor Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawallen-Maradun met with Fulani leaders and the Civilian Joint Task Force at the Council Chamber of the Government House, Gusau.

The Governor, in reaffirming his commitment to rid Zamfara of all security challenges, said a peace model is being devised which will revive the traditional grazing reserves for nomadic communities in the state.

While assuring the communities affected by banditry that his administration will provide all the necessary infrastructure and basic social amenities in their rural settlements, added that government will provide support for all those affected by armed banditry through a Special Intervention Programme to alleviate poverty in the state.

The Governor said that Zamfara Textile, the popular Zamfara Agricultural Revolution Programme (ZACAREP) and Zamfara Poverty Alleviation Agency (ZAPA) all of which were abandoned will be revived so as to create more job opportunities particularly among the youth in the state.

In addition, the Governor said that effort will be made to reintroduce Fulani Cultural Festivals and caning game (Sharo) and the reopening of all livestock markets which were shut down by the past administrations that allowed only those in Gusau, Gummi, Kasuwar-Daji and Talata Mafara to operate.

The above he said, was to ensure peaceful social coexistence and revival of mutual trust among the communities, warning however, that government will no longer condone proliferation of arms in the state.

On the part of members of the vigilante group, he assured them of his administration’s support, stating that government has no plan of scrapping them but, that a United Civilian Joint Task Force with membership across all areas in the state will be instituted,

urging the already existing CJTF to document their leadership structure and submit same to the government so that those responsible for any breach of law can be easily identified and handled.

Daily Times can recall that Governor Matawalle had on Tuesday told members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria In a meeting that his administration will build schools, provide water, grazing reserves and improved animal feeds for the Fulani herders for their comfort and the comfort of their animals.