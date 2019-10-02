AWO Grace Garba becomes the first female Senior Non- Commissioned Officer to be promoted to the highest rank in the Non- Commissioned Officers’ cadre in the Armed Forces of Nigeria, following her promotion.

Following the statement by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, on Tuesday in Abuja she will be decorated with the new rank on October 15

AWO Garba was born on February 14, 1966 in Garkida, Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

She joined the Nigerian Air-force in 1986 as a member of Basic Military Training Course 10 .

She holds a Certificate in Nursing from School of Nursing, Maiduguri.

AWO holds a certificate in Midwifery from Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria, Kaduna State .

She also holds a certificate in Public Health Nursing from School of Health Technology, Kaduna; and Advanced Diploma in Public Administration at the Federal University of Technology, Yola .

Currently AWO Garba is the Regimental Sergeant Major of the NAF School of Medical Sciences and Aviation Medicine , Kaduna.