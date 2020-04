Ms. Funke Olakunrin was the daughter of pan-Yoruba socio-politicial organization, Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

She was murdered July 12, 2019 between Kajola and Ore along Ondo-Ore Road in Ondo State.

She was believed to be murdered by Fulani herdsmen.

Before her death, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin was 58-years-old.