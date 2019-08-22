Ex super falcon, Stephanie Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine was born in May 17, 1983

Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine grew up in Orile-Iganmu area of Lagos.

She is the youngest player in history to ever feature at the Female Mundial.

Stephanie was shot to limelight mainly through school football .

she played for Trokas Queens of Lagos, and was in action for Nigeria at USA ’99 aged 16 years and 34 days.

Chiejine, has no relation with ex-international goalkeeper, Ann Agumanu-Chiejine .

She has also played for FC Indiana in USA’s W-League, KMF Kuopio and PK-35 Vantaa of Finland as well as Zvezda Perm in Russia.

She captained the Nigeria women’s U19 sides that played at the 2002 FIFA U-19 Women’s World Championship (now FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup)

Chiejine’s record in the Female Mundial betters that of Mexico’s Monica Vergara (16 and 53 days in 1999), New Zealand’s Annalie Longo (16 and 76 days in 2007) and Russia’s Elena Danilova (16 and 107 days in 2003).

She will also remain ahead of the youngest player heading to France 2019, Mary Fowler of Australia, who will be 16 years and 115 days, to make her fifth overall when her team kick off their run against Italy.