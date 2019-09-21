The new Acting Head of Civil Service, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan replaces Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita, who assumed the position in 2015, served as Permanent Secretary in the Office of Head of Civil Service (OHOCSF) until her new appointment.

In 1987, Yemi-Esan graduated as best student in Dental Surgery from the University of Ibadan.

Yemi-Esan started her career at the Federal Ministry of Health and rose to director level.

In 2012, she was appointed Permanent Secretary, Service Policy and Strategy in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

The new Acting Head of Civil Service served as Director of Information in the State House (Presidential Villa), Abuja, from 2012 to 2014.

She was the Information Attach’e in the Nigeria Information Service Centre, Embassy of Nigeria, Abijdan, Cote d’ Ivoire from 1992 to 1995.

She was he Press Attach’e and Head of the Information and Cultural Service Centre, Embassy of Nigeria, Paris, France from 2001 to 2003.

Until her appointment as Acting Head of Civil Service she was the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.