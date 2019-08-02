If the words “football”,” hockey”,” basketball”,” tennis ” and the like do not cause you feelings and emotions, then do not hesitate to skip this post. If you attribute yourself to sports fans and are happy to follow the performances of your favorite teams and athletes, today we will return all your ideas on the proper monitoring of the competition. In fact, we were surprised by the fact that many, even the most fervent fans of the sport are still learning about the dates and time of the next game with the participation of your favorite team in a completely obsolete way: on TV, from newspapers, leafing through dozens of uncomfortable theme sites. In general, today we strongly close the theme “How to follow the world of sport” and we offer a free service called all today livescores, presented in the form of a website, as well as mobile apps for Android, iOS and Windows Phone.

In short, LiveScore is a comprehensive database of sporting events on planet Earth, accumulating all kinds of information on events in 14 popular sports:

Football.

Hockey.

Basketball.

Tennis.

Handball.

Baseball.

Rugby.

football American and Australian.

Water Polo.

A little about all livescores

LiveScore in the service name, as it is easy to guess, indicates the possibility to follow the evolution of sports events in real time, but everything in order. We will show the possibilities of all today livescores on the example of the Android application.

The main screen. From there, navigation on sports events of interest. For example, select “football” from the dropdown list at the top. The main interface is represented by three tabs. “Leagues” is a complete list of tournaments organized around the world with a division by country. Individual lists are international competitions. Tap by the name of the League displays the game schedule, the leaderboard and, in the case of football, the top scorers. From there, it’s convenient to add your favorite teams and upcoming games to your favorites. The attachment icon to the right of the title adds the league to the playlist, available in the Games tab.

The Games tab displays by default the games scheduled to date, including those of the selected leagues that appear here at the beginning of the list. To see the result of matches for a certain date, just type on the calendar icon, and the clock icon will show the current matches, if applicable. Teams and games marked with an asterisk are displayed in the Favorites tab.