Daily times Ng takes a look at Dr. Chris Nwabueze Ngige, who has just been retained as the Minister of Labour and Employment by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, August, 21 2019.

Dr Chris Ngige was born on 8 August 1952.

He graduated as a medical practitioner from the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN in 1979 and immediately, went into the civil service to serving at the National Assembly and State House clinics at different times.

He retired in 1998 as a Deputy Director in the Federal Ministry of Health

He was elected under the People’s Democratic Party as the governor of Anambra State from 29 May 2013 to 17 March 2006 .

In April 2011, Ngige ran for election for Senator of Anambra Central, on the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) which is now All Progressive Congress (APC), and was declared winner, defeating Late Professor Dora Akunyili from APGA with 69,765 votes.

however, following the 2015 election, he was won over by Hon. Mrs Uche Ekwunife who has been sworn in as the Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District in the current 8th National Assembly of Nigeria.

Ngige was named minister of Labour and Employment by President Muhammadu Buhari , on 11th November, 2015 and was retained on 21th August, 2019.

As the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Ngige is expected to in the next four years, under the Labour code, promote the settlement of any differences between employers and employees, in accordance with the provision of the Employment Act.

Dr. Ngige is also expected to encourage the development of tripartism and collective bargaining, and provide advice to employers and trade unions on industrial relations, and inspection of all workplaces. amidst, other responsibilities.