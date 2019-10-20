Ekpoma (Benin) – Former Head of State, Rtd. Gen . Abdulsalami Abubakar, says Nigeria needs sustainable democracy to improve national development in the country.

Ronaldo strikes again as Juventus extend Serie A lead



Abubakar stated this during the 22nd Convocation ceremony of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, held at the institution in Esan West local government Council of Edo on Saturday.

The former Head of State, while delivering the Pre endowment lecture during the convocation. said Democracy was giving back to the electorate by way of national development.

The lecture was entitled “Sustainable Democracy: A Panacea for Development in Nigeria”.

Abubakar, who was represented by Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger State, said sustainable democracy included security of life and property, putting the citizens first and carrying them along in the democratic process, among others.

He said that all hands need to be on deck to bring about sustainable democracy in the country.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of AAU, Prof. Ignatius Onimawo, highlighted the recent academic achievements of the institution, which included full accreditation of its 64 programmes and execution of 76 completed and ongoing projects within three years.

Onimawo commended the massive investment of the State governor in the school, especially in the areas of infrastructural development.

The vice chancellor, however, called for partnership in provision of adequate security in the school through construction of perimeter fencing.

Also, the Pro Chancellor of AAU, Chief Lawson Omokhodion, gave the breakdown of those to be awarded post graduate degrees for the 2017/2018 session to include PhD; 97, M.sc; 239, PGD; 117, MBA; 18 and MPA; 5.

The highlight of the ceremony was the conferment of Honorary Degrees on five distinguished personalities who included the President of the Republic of the Gambia, Adams Barrow.

Others are Ex- Governor of Rivers State and former Minister of Information, Rtd. Brig.-Gen. Anthony Ukpo, Mr Emmanuel Ikazoboh, former Chairman, ARM Pension Managers E.A. Ainabe, Ojomo of Ekpoma, Chairman of Zeek Group of Companies and Dr Dorry Afe Okojie, CEO/MD of DAF Homes and Estate Ltd, Lagos.(NAN)