What Nigeria must do to fix it’s political landscape — Dr. Ezekwesili

By Philip Clement, Abuja

Dr. Oby Ezekwesili is a former minister of education and presidential aspirant at the 2019 elections. Deeply concerned by the need to fix politics in the country for national development, she speaks in this interview with Daily Times on what the country must do to fix it’s political climate.

Q1. As a prominent stakeholder in Nigeria’s socio-economic development, what would you identify as the major setbacks to genuine enthronement of democratic culture?

I recently completed research on this issue as a Richard von Weizacker Fellowship at the Robert Bosch Academy in Berlin. As a candidate for the office of the President of Nigeria in the 2019 elections, I directly witnessed the absurdity of our politics and it naturally awakened my intellectual curiosity. What I observed in politics in that short time set me off on a journey to reflect and better understand the challenges of our Democracy, Politics and Governance.

My research #FixPolitics has some interesting findings that specifically address your question. There are three interconnected factors that hinder democratic development in Nigeria and the rest of our continent. First, the absence of a productive and politically literate, empowered and engaged voting population.

Secondly, the dominant culture of a political class (politicians and their allies across society) that subordinates the collective good of the society to their personal interest without any consequences.

Thirdly, the existence of weak constitutional, political and electoral institutions and context which lead to an ineffective regulatory context for politics.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS: Northern leaders agitate for 36 states to be reduced to 12-state structure

Q2

What essential features should define the ambitious project of fixing politics in Africa, particularly in Nigeria, the most populous Black country?

My #FixPolitics research findings concluded that every democracy including that of Nigeria can functions well when it stands on three triangulated pillars of empowered and Engaged Citizens who vote rationally for candidates that can effectively run government on their behalf, ethical, Competent and Capable Politicians who compete for Votes by presenting citizens with alternative plans of how they will govern on their behalf as well as Credible Institutions that include constitutional , political and electoral bodies to regulate the relationship between citizens and politicians.

This means there are three key factors that determine the quality of political culture and outcomes in democracy; the engagement of the citizens as informed and active electorate; the quality of the political class and politicians who vie for elective offices; and the institutional integrity of the political regulatory system and context.

The #FixPolitics research evaluated how well these three triangulated pillars are doing in Nigeria and Africa more broadly. We have five major findings

First is Adopting a theoretical model that assumes Governance as a product or service in a market structure, we simplified and were able to interrogate what happens between the demand side ( that is, the electorate or voters), the supply side (that is, the political class who run for elective offices) and; the institutional and regulatory context ( that is, constitutional, political and electoral environment) in which both sides interact.

Secondly, our politics is structurally challenged with unequal power relations between the people and a political class that is unaccountable in the exercise of their public mandate. We named the phenomenon, “monopolistic democracy” and like all monopolies, society is endangered by the distortionary effect it has on social outcomes.

Thirdly, If we do not #FixPolitics urgently, Politics will disintegrate and destroy Nigeria permanently and that is because, our ruling class has entrenched a corrupted political culture that stunts the common good of citizens and their society without any consequences.

Also, the corrupted political culture undermines citizens, families, communities, society at large, businesses and the economy as well as government, public institutions and the governance processes.

Finally, the corrupted political culture is invasive and pervasive and thus constitutes a major obstacle to economic growth and development of Nigeria and continent. This inhibitive effect on development is the reason for high incidence of extreme poverty in Nigeria despite the huge endowment of population and natural resources.

The good thing is that the solutions to these problems were also identified by the research and they are:

Q3

Where should the effort to fix politics begin and what could be a probable timeframe to evaluate progress?

The research found that any effort to #FixPolitics has to begin with the Citizens pillar of the democracy triangle. It is only the Citizens Pillar that retains the credibility to fix the broken political system and corrupted culture that is to be fixed. The Political Class Pillar cannot #FixPolitics because they are the primary beneficiaries of the anomaly in our politics therefore inherently lack the incentive to correct it. The Regulatory Pillar unfortunately lacks the independence, strength, capability and the credibility to check the excesses of the political class in particular. It therefore leaves only the

What makes the research unique is how it uses evidence to sequentially guide citizens that are persuaded to act. Fundamentally, the Citizens who step out to #FixPolitics must act on all three pillars concurrently and simultaneously. The solutions highlighted each Pillar must be systemically launched at the same time as the others. Citizens have to execute the political structural transformation agenda in a systematic, coherent, coordinated and collaborative way. It is the only way citizens’s effort will gather the systemic momentum and creates political structural shifts that correct political culture and outcomes. A silo approach at addressing the problems identified for each of the triangulated pillars will fail for lack of integrative impact.

It is why the Work Study Group- WSG is made up of a diverse group of Nigerians from all regions of Nigeria, works of life and political persuasion. The members of the WSG are bound in the common vision, mission and core values of transforming Nigeria’s deformed politics and governance by rallying behind the #FixPolitics research findings.

The WSG members work together to design and execute the programs under each of the three pillars while collaborating on cross-cutting issues in an ecosystem-building approach.

On evaluating progress of #FixPolitics, it is important to clearly convey that this initiative is not a dash but a marathon. This initiative is not about 2023. #FixPolitics is about designing Nigeria’s and Africa’s way out of the trap of underdevelopment occasioned by our faulty political foundation. It is not partisan. It is about building a new political culture of taking responsibility through participation and empowered engagement by citizens and providing service and public accountability by public leaders.

More specifically, the work-plans developed for each pillar have specific and easy-to-measure actions that are of short, medium and long-term delivery and impact. For example, in the Emerging a New and Value-Based Political Class Pillar, we are establishing an Unconventional School of Politics, Policy and Governance which will fully commence in 2021 and annually produce at scale a new class of value-based politicians on a mixed curriculum of theory and practice of ethical politics, design of sound economic, social, sectoral and structural policies and building strong, open, accessible, transparent and accountable institutions, regulatory and legal contexts. We are aiming to graduate 500 such people twice each year.

Our school is Unconventional because it is designed to disrupt the mindset of the 500 citizens that will have the privilege of being admitted into each class cohort every six months. Since the current marketplace of supply of politicians is holding the country hostage to a destructive political culture, we can upend their dominance by producing a new political class of public leaders with the requisite

character, competence and capacity .

A complex mix of challenges, including low literacy level and economic deprivation has thrown up what could be described as crisis of democracy in Nigeria, is it possible to inject sanity into the country’s politics?

You are spot on in identifying the adverse impact of low literacy level and poverty on our democracy. In my research, there is a conclusion that these two factors inhibit the quality of voting decisions of our electorate that are within the low-income class. First, the illiterate is likely to be poor. The daily financial worth of the productivity of poor people in our country is extremely low and so whatever is offered them by unscrupulous politicians on Election Day is hugely attractive. For them Election Day is simply another day of struggles to eke out a living. Election Day is not a decision about the next four years for most poor voters.

They have concluded that since governance did not improve their wellbeing in the previous years, nothing in the future would change. They therefore rationally make a decision to sell their vote and “earn an income” for each time they do so.

In my conclusions, I wrote it this way:

“The Price of the Vote of the low-income voters in Nigeria is extremely low and corrupted politicians can easily pay for it.”

Second, the poor who are illiterate will also likely lack political literacy and so do not realize the power of their constitutional right to vote. In the power relations between the electorate and those they vote into office, the former have failed to take their primacy in our democracy.

What the #FixPolitics research recommends to these two issues are :

The foremost is to design a bundled and simultaneous program of economic empowerment and political literacy for low income voters. The economic empowerment component of the program raises their productivity. The political literacy component raises their political consciousness and awareness of their self-interest in elections and governance that follows afterward.

Secondly, the organizations and groups interested in emerging an empowered and engaged electorate then work together to use Technology to identify, connect, combine and scale up existing and new programs of economic empowerment for women and young people who together make up more than 70% of the voting population.

Remember that women and young people are also the voting constituencies that actually turn up to vote on Election Day to vote. Imagine that in between our electoral cycles (that’s four years between one election and another), some organizations and groups collaborate to design a new economic empowerment initiative that is bundled with political literacy sessions or that they redesign existing programs in an intentional way to raise the productivity and political knowledge of say, Akara sellers across Nigeria.

Then most importantly is to design and launch an innovative data-based nationwide political literacy campaign using community organizing modules to awaken and engage the over 60% of low-income registered voter-population that has never participated in elections by voting after being registered to vote. That only 15 million out of 84 million registered voters elected a President into office in 2019 is a risk that can be transformed into an opportunity to bring in new voters without the distorted incentives of repeat voters to sell their vote.

READ ALSO: Reps begin 1999 constitutional amendment Thursday

Q4. With a faulty constitution that opens with a lie, dubious census figures and pliable institutions, do you think Nigerians can repose confidence in the country’s political system and participate effectively?

The faulty foundation of our constitution is way deeper than even those issues you raised in that it was never the product of a citizens’ process. The military and some civilians collaborated to write a constitution which they handed to our 4th republic democracy at the transition of 1999. The tone of the constitution is militaristic and the content, unitary for a country that parades itself as a Federation. It is not “The People’s Constitution” that it portends to be.

The 1999 constitution does not reflect any form of negotiated common identity, values, vision, aspirations, political and governance structures of a country with a complex spectrum of ethnic, language, regional, cultural, religious and other diversities like Nigeria. Nigerians have never had the privilege of determining their choices of what kind of Union they wish to have as we enter deeper into the 21st Century.

One of the finding of the #FixPolitics research is that a credible citizens- led constitutional process and the consensus provisions the people agree to, are key to to helping transform (even) countries with multi-ethnic nationalities into nations. There

As a result of those failures to build consensus, Nigeria has hobbled along as a country of people who are not unified around common aspirations and shared principles. How different the outcomes would be if we were a country guided by aspirations like equal opportunity, inclusive growth and prosperity, social cohesion and stability. These are proven from our #FixPolitics research as some of the building blocks on which other countries transformed their societies. We found countries like Botswana, Singapore and South Korea to have prioritized human development, merit, productivity and healthy competition among constituent parts as well as their citizens. The results show up in their economic performance and the vastly improved wellbeing of their citizens in contrast to Nigeria all three countries gained independence in the 1960s from Britain.

The finding from #FixPolitics research on countries which similarly came to the precipice because of ethnic and other tensions in the last few decades is that the citizens are the block with the credibility and legitimacy to push society toward fruitful dialogues and agreements which become translated to a new constitution.

Conduct of a Citizens-Referendum is an innovation that was used in some countries to commence the national dialogue process with the first phase of deciding the key issues to be discussed and negotiated in a constitutional process.

.

Q5

Are you saying it is possible to have a qualitative governance system in Nigeria without qualitative and informed citizenry?

I think my previous answer to another question shows that it is impossible to run a democracy of uninformed and indifferent citizens and end up with qualitative governance. If a country’s democracy is lacking in the basic features of democratic ethos, values, principles and institutions, governance will less likely produce good outcomes for the larger number of people.

This is what we see in our country. It is why despite all our huge endowment of population, natural resources and geography, we are the world’s capital of extremely poor people with more than 80 million Nigerians in that category. Nigeria is ranked one of the most insecure countries in the world, the number 3 spot on terrorism ravaged table and 13 on the States fragility index. Sixty years after independence, we have infant and maternal mortality rates that are higher than the average in Africa. We are the country with the largest number of out-of-school children.

And by the way, on this matter of Out-of-School children, we did prove that there are sound policy solutions that work to reduce it and get children into the classrooms especially in the Northern States. As minister of education between 2006-2007, we reduced the number from about 7million to 6.5 million. within one academic session. Today the number is a painful 13.5 million children growing as illiterate in the 21st century.

No. It is impossible for our democracy to deliver qualitative governance without informed, active and engaged citizenry who make a deliberate move to take their center stage in the electoral and governance processes.

What I have said of Nigeria is unfortunately applicable in most of the other African countries. It is why by 2035, if we do not #FixPolitics on our continent, more than 90% of the world’s remaining poor people will be on our continent. That would be a monumental tragedy.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS: Kanu reveals 3 things Nigerian youths must do to achieve results after protest

Q6

Does #FixPolitics involve holding leaders to account? If so, how could a product of rigged election, say a lawmaker, be held accountable, for instance?

Yes it will. Election is not the end-game in a democracy. Voting at elections is therefore only a part of the duties that citizens have for staying eternally vigilant and demanding accountability from those who exercise delegated authority on their behalf. The political literacy programs for both the middle and low income class must be designed to support post-election engagements — that is during the time that governance commences after elections— of citizens to hold those they voted into office (or against) to account for the performance of their public responsibility. The #OfficeOfTheCitizen was identified as a credible initiative to empower such citizens’ actions.

When you have more citizens in the constituency that delegated their authority to the kind of lawmaker you described, they will more probably become accountable. Why? They will because there is a disincentive of the credible threat of recall by united citizens in their constituency, working successfully together t have hado remove the lawmaker. Not even the most perverse National Assembly can survive the pressure from a persistent citizens collective action.

Q7

Based on this grand agenda of sanitising democracy, which country serves as a realistic model to emulate and is that possible within the social limitations in Nigeria, viz educational attainments and income levels?

First, from my research, no country’s democracy is perfect and taken for granted as having attained. This is absolutely crucial to note by those who assume that democracy has a destination which when a country arrives, the citizens can then rest and “leave the institutions to work”. No, it does not work that way. Constant participation and vigilance is the only way a people can preserve their democracy and keep it working for their wellbeing.

Second, no country fully resembles Nigeria; not even Indonesia which shares a significant range of similarities with Nigeria. So if we are to learn any lessons at all, it is this. We the people, the Citizens are the ones with the right to gather around the table and design the functional democracy that serves all our people well.