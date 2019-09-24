Thomas Cook is the world’s oldest and greatest travel brands, in recent times evolved to Thomas Cook Group plc which is a merger of Thomas Cook AG and My Travel Group, formed on 19 June 2007.

The group operated in two separate segments: a tour operator and an airline. Thomas Cook went into compulsory liquidation on 23 September 2019.

Thomas Cook went into compulsory liquidation on 23 September 2019, leaving 66,000 passengers stranded and 22,000 workers revealed.

According to University of Technology Sydney tourism lecturer Dr David Beirman, Thomas Cook is a globally iconic name, probably one of the most famous names in travel and to have company as iconic as them going under is a really big shock.

In 1841, Mr Thomas Cook invented the concept of the package holiday, his first trip was a rail tour between the cities of the English midlands.

By 1855, he was taking tour groups to marvel at the sights of Europe.

The group operated in two separate segments, a tour operator and an airline organizing tourism plans for tourist who were flew in.

The agency took over from the airport pick up to hotel sorting, fascinating tour, beach, site education was not left out.

Thomas Cook fell in heap when people started doing holidays differently, the company found by Mr Cook in the 19th century didn’t come along for the journey.

The dropping value of the British pound, weak consumer confidence in the face of Brexit, high fuel prices and, of course, a small matter of needing a cash injection of nearly $2 billion, left 66,000 Europeans wondering how to get home.