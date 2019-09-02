Nigerian born United State singer, Jidenna, on Sunday gave some advice to 2019 BBNaija housemates in the reality show.

Jidenna, who visited the housemates shortly after the eviction show, encouraged the housemates to be themselves in the house and surpass all kind of emotions.

According to Jidenna, “I can imagine what it’s like to be here, it can’t be easy to be cooked up in here and going through real emotions.

“I salute you all as soldiers and warriors. We put our heart out for people to scrutinize and praise us it is not easy”, he said.

Jidenna further wished the contestants luck in their respective careers beyond the show.

Meanwhile, Esther and Sir Dee was evicted from the show on sunday.