In this interview with MUTIAT ALLI, Nollywood actress, Dolly Nwaduba, she shares her journey the movie making industry, her unforgettable heartbreak and plans to have a secret destination wedding at Vegas or Hawaii. Excerpts;

Can you tell us more about you?

I’m Dolly Nwaduba, a writer, producer and actor. I’m from Aniocha south, in Delta state. I have been in the movie industry professionally, 2 years now.

I came back to Nigeria in 2017 after my graduation from the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles and produced my first movie “Lights Out” and thus began my journey in Nollywood.

That was your first experience? How was it like?

It was quite different from my experience in Hollywood. Because, I had initially worked there for a year after graduation. Things are done differently here, so I had to learn a whole lot from that first movie I wrote and produced here.

Production in Nigeria is easier to achieve, but at the same time more tedious to execute. It’s a bit complicated, really.

What were the challenges you faced?

First for me was it was the casting. As a writer, I’m very particular about who plays every character in my stories. But I had to learn to cast actors who would not only fit my character description, but also guarantee my money back.

There’s also this “Returnee problem ” I had because I went to a film school abroad. People just automatically assume you think you’re better than them so they try to openly correct and sometimes even humiliate you for not knowing how they “run things around here ” .

They forget you have a whole different experience from what they have. Some even challenged and accused me of going to waste money overseas when I could have just learned the ropes of movie production from under one of the prominent producers/directors for much less. It was crazy.

How did you pick your cast?

I usually have particular actors in mind when I’m writing. So, when I’m ready to shoot, I’ll contact these actors, and if they’re available, we work together. If not, I’d find suitable replacements.

Do you have a new project?

Oh yes, I’ve written and produced four movies since then. I’m currently working in the fifth.

I just finished one few weeks ago titled “one wish”. It was directed by Tchidi Chikere and would be out by next month.

Can you tell us more about your new project?

Sure dear. It’s an unconventional love story that I wrote last year after a very bad breakup. I was really depressed and had a lot of really messed up thoughts in my head but for the fear of going to prison or worse.

I had to refrain myself from going to the extreme. So I did what every great writer would do.

I poured out my thoughts on the pages of my book, and being blessed as an actor, I got to carry out my very evil plot of kidnapping my ex on his wedding day without fear of actually going to jail for it.

I got the best cast ensemble and the best director to tell this beautiful heartbreak story of mine.

Are you saying it is a true life story?

One wish is my actual love story. Well, except for the ending, which would shock everyone (laughs).

What led to the break up?

Truthfully, I became a bitch. It was my very first time actually falling in love with someone other than myself, so it so consumed me that I became possessive to the point of obsession I think.

I was constantly snooping around and nagging. He met someone else who started giving him the peace I used to give him when we first started dating.

I’m not saying he didn’t have his own faults, he did. But I contributed majorly to the breakup. I literally drove him nuts.



How did you feel seeing him move on?

I felt really bad. The girl was so hot! I used to stalk her Instagram page. She’s the perfect slay queen! Whereas I struggle to even put on powder on my face. I felt so bad.

What if he finds out about the movie, don’t you think he would know you are not over him yet?

Well, I really don’t care what he thinks anymore dear. I’m so over him. But yeah, of course he’ll know once he sees the movie or this interview

So who are your cast and is it a cinema movie?

Well I of course played “Naomi” the heartbroken one. Frederick Leonard played Philip my ex, Diana Okoh played my not so smart best friend who’s ready to kill for me.

While Lotachukwu played one of my best friends who happens to be my only voice of reason ( the sensible one among the trio) and Ada Karl also known as Ada slim played my no nonsense elder sis who would rain down hell on anyone for her naughty sister who she sometimes avoids as well.

And no, it’s not a cinema movie. I’m not ready to produce a cinema movie yet. I would be by the end of the year though. It’s all in the works currently.

How do you get finance to push your projects?

Some of my movies I finance myself, and some are financed by private investors. One Wish was Executive produced by my friend and record label owner “Philip Samuel ” the CEO of Make Sound From Minds Records (MSFM records).

He’s someone who believes in me and wants to see me grow. As well as make money too.

So are you currently in a new relationship?

Hmmmm. As much as I’m very open about my life, there are some things I still like to keep private. My relationship status is one of them.

So when the time comes, what kind of man do you fancy as a ‘Husband material’?

All I really want in my husband is high intelligence level, at least higher than mine. Kindness, generosity (he must spoil me with gifts oh) and tenacity.

I don’t want a man who would easily give up on our marriage at the slightest turbulence. With me, it’s going to be for better or worse you know. Well, hopefully mostly better.

So when is the wedding bell expected to ring?

Again? Private please. Well, my wedding is going to be very quiet! Probably a Vegas or Hawaiian ceremony. Just the two of us.

So no one would probably know until our anniversary. Oh dear! The things I want are sometimes so awkward. I hope he feels the same way too, make I no go enter one chance

How was your parents reactions when you decided to go into entertainment industry?

My parents are very supportive of anything I decide to do. They let me make my own decisions and trust my judgment completely.

Would you say you were a spoiled child, born with a silver spoon?

I wasn’t spoiled at all and I wasn’t born with a silver spoon. But I always had the basic things I needed to prepare me for a better future especially good education (my aunt and her late husband raised me) and gave me the best of everything they could afford. I was really loved.

Can you recall any fond memories while growing up?

One fun memory I always remember from my childhood was when I ran away from home immediately after writing my WAEC exams.



I went to meet one aunty I had in Nasarawa State Polytechnic and I stayed with her for two days without my aunty breathing down my neck to read.

I felt free for the first time in my life, but she eventually took me back home on the third day and my aunt gave me the beating of my life. It was worth it though.

Yes oh! I was very stubborn.