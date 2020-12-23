What FG, states are doing to curb insecurity — Daily Times Nigeria

Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has given an assurance that states and the Federal Government were working together to end banditry, kidnapping and other criminal acts.

He made the disclosure on Tuesday in Katsina when he led three other governors on a solidarity visit to their Katsina State counterpart, Alhaji Aminu Masari over the recent abduction of students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

Fayemi, who is also the governor of Ekiti State, said: “For us, the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), we believe that we not only have to be on top of banditry, kidnapping and criminality generally, but we also have to be on top of the causes of these problems.

“Social inequality and poverty are key issues and we need to ensure that our governments, our states pry away our young people from the merchants of death who are using them as cannon fodder for these criminal brigandage “We can only do that through providing them with alternative means of livelihood and support system that will not entice them to these elements that are endangering the whole of our country.

“And this is something that we are committed to as governors, in working with Mr President, so that we don’t keep on talking about something over and over again. “We are all tired, we are all frustrated that these issues are happening.

“But we know that with concerted efforts on our part as governors and the commitment of the Federal Government, the professional conduct of our security services and our social investment programme intensified, we shall see the end of these criminality, brigandage in our states.

“We reassure and give the people hope that help is on the way and that the end is not as far as we all think.”

He further said that governors would work together to return the country to peace, progress, development and prosperity.

ln the delegation were Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto State), Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi) and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa).