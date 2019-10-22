The federal government has revealed that it is committed to the campaign against hate speeches and fake news in Nigeria.



The minister of information, culture and tourism, Mr Lai Mohammed who was speaking on the proliferation of fake news and hate speeches in Nigeria said that a fine of 500k to 5 million will address a lot of these issues of hate speeches

He said: “the fine of 500k to 5 million will address a lot of these issues. It is going to restore sanity in the industry, not just for the web TV and the Radio.”

Meanwhile, the emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, had condemned recent news on social media about President Muhammadu Buhari.

The emir said the spread of fake news of crisis and claims that the president was about to take a new wife reveals the level of moral decadence in Nigeria.

