What Buhari told UN about victims of terrorism in the North-East

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the United Nations that Nigeria is working hard to take care of victims of Boko Haram and insurgency in the North-East, Daily Times gathered.

He made this statement while addressing the virtual 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly through a pre-recorded video statement.

Buhari said Nigeria is “still facing violent extremism” from insurgents, describing terrorism as “a harsh reality”.

The president said, “The litany of sophisticated terrorist attacks across the globe is a harsh reality of the challenges the world is facing today. We must therefore redouble our efforts to ensure collective security.

“In Nigeria, we are still facing violent extremism from the insurgency of Boko Haram and bandits. We continue to count on our strong cooperation with UN Counter-Terrorism bodies and neighbouring countries to overcome the terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin and the wider Sahel Region.

“We will vigorously sustain the rehabilitation, reconstruction, and resettlement of victims of terrorism and insurgency in the North-East. The North-East Development Commission has been established for that purpose.”

He also explained that the country had passed human rights-related bills into law and launched a National Action Plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism.

“This measure is designed to strengthen institutions, coordinate the prevention of violent extremism, enhance the rule of law, access to justice and human rights as well as engaging communities and building resilience and integrated strategic communication,” he added.

Buhari expressed Nigeria’s “deep” concern over the illicit trade, transfer, and circulation of small arms and light weapons, particularly in Africa.

“We urge the international community to renew efforts to stem this traffic and promote the Arms Trade Treaty in order to codify accountability in the on-going battle against trans-border crimes, including terrorism and acts of piracy,” he said.

