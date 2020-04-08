The Federal Fire Service (FFS) says it has successfully extinguished the fire that broke out on Wednesday at the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Spokesperson of the agency, Ugo Huan, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said that investigations would commence immediately on the cause of the fire.



“Fire had engulfed the office of the AGF Wednesday morning. No casualty was reported,” Huan said in the statement.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cause of the fire was not immediately known, even as workers are currently observing the sit-at-home directive of the Federal Government, to curtail the further spread of Coronavirus in the country.



However, a combined team of men of the Federal and FCT Fire Services as well as other security operatives, had successfully put out the fire.



NAN also reports that the building, called “Treasury House”, is located beside the Federal Capital Territory Police Command in Garki, Abuja.