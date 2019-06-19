We’ve not discussed ministerial appointments with Buhari—APC Govs

…President, progressives govs celebrate NASS leadership victory

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have said that they have not discussed the issue of the ministerial lists with President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the governors, the matter of cabinet appointment for Mr. President’ second term is purely the President’s decision.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu, said that the President can appoint whosoever he wished.

This is even as the President and Governors of the APC celebrated the victory of the party in the National Assembly presiding officers positions.

The Daily Times recalls that anointed candidates of the APC were elected on Tuesday last week for the positions of the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Deputy Speaker of the House which are the four presiding officers positions.

Bagudu said that the meeting was to congratulate the President on the party’s victory at the National Assembly election of presiding officers and to thank the President on the various interventions to state governments.

Bagudu, who is the governor of Kebbi State, mentioned some of the interventions to include the Paris Club refunds, the budget support fund which is in form of loan and the refund for money expended by states on federal roads.

He said: “This morning (Tuesday), Mr. President graciously granted audience to progressive Governors forum.

We came to congratulate him on the National Assembly elections and thank him for the confidence he had on the Progressive Governors forum members who participated actively in all the processes that led to the emergence of Senator Ahmad Lawan, as Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as Speaker (House of Representatives) and Hon. Ahmed Wase as Deputy Speaker.

“Furthermore, we used the opportunity to thank Mr. President in all he has been doing and all the successes recorded in the areas which he campaigned upon and by extension our party which are security, economy and accountability.

“We are quite happy with his support for states where close to N2 trillion was given to states in form of restructuring of loans, refunds on federal roads, refund for Paris Club, which has helped encourage economic activities in the states, payment of salaries, payment of pensions, payment of gratuities and overall investment by infrastructural spending.

“We are also appreciative of increased investment in agriculture which has been because of conscious decision to support agriculture as a way out of economic challenges and provide economic growth.

“We also congratulate Mr. President that despite drop in incomes, the value for money that he insists upon has begun to pay off in terms of more security across the country even though some challenges still remain, he is working hard on that with sincerity.

“Last and not the least, we offer to work with Mr. President continuously to ensure that we increase economic performance, security of our country and social cohesion.”

The forum chairman further explained that the Progressive Governors Forum used the occasion to thank President Buhari for celebrating the Democracy Day which was consistent with the promise he made, adding that it was a major element reflective of his democratic ideals in ensuring that an issue which was so important to many Nigerians has been finally addressed in a way.

Asked on the promises he was making to Nigerians as his party now that the APC is in total control of leadership at all levels, he said: “Well, we as progressive governors forum will push so that that legislation and cooperation between states and Federal Government will intensify.

We will be more active during investments in all areas that can provide employment and incomes will rapidly increase. We will collaborate more to ensure that security is enhanced particularly when it involves state borders.”

Also asked if the issue of ministerial list was discussed at the meeting, the Governor simply said: “No. It is an executive decision.

Those who attended the meeting were Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; Chairman of the Nigeria’s Governors Forum, NGF and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, whose colleagues led by Fayemi sang birthday song for him on his 44th birthday.

Others were Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun; Mai Mala Buni of Yobe; Babagana Zulum of Borno; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Laogos; Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano; Bagudu of Kebbi; Simon Lalong of Plateau; Gboyega Oyetola of Osun; Abdulrahman Abdulrazq of Kwara and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa.

Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State; Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State; Abubakar Bello of Niger;Mannir Yakubu, Deputy Governor of Katsina, and Hadiza Balarabe, Deputy governor of Kaduna were also in attendance.