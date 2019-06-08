We’re yet to take position on state police – NGF

…Wants security challenges curtailed

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), made up of the governors of 36 states of the federation, has said that the group is yet to take a clear position on the issue of establishing state police in the country.

Chairman of NGF and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this on Friday while briefing State House correspondents alongside his colleagues from Ebonyi, David Umahi; Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu; Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa; Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu; Plateau, Simon Lalong; and Borno, Babagana Zulum, after a closed doors security meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the governors, the meeting was at the instance of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and had to do with the security situation in the country.

The governors said: “There are governors and states where their experience does not necessarily learn itself to more evolved policing to the states.

Governor Fayemi said: “There are also states where there are agitations for it, there are governors who have the views that that will work better in such states.

And of course, there are the economic issues relating to that. So do we have the capacity at the state level to fund state policing? Those are all issues that will come in play when we get to the national economic council meeting that has been called.”

“We felt as chief security officers in our various states that we should keep Mr. President abreast with what is happening especially on the issues of kidnapping, banditry, farmers/herders crisis, militancy, armed robbery and cultism. We want them to be addressed.

“We want to see how we can assist Mr. President to also look at the economic challenges, tackling the issue of proceeds of corruption, and the criminal justice system in the country.

“So we discussed extensively all of these issues and looked at the various ways that we felt as governors we could assist Mr. President as the commander-in- chief to curb these issues.

Of course we were able to in the first instance look at the nexus between of our economic challenges and the security challenges as well and the importance of tackling the causes of crime not just crime on its own.

“We thanked the president for what has done so far and in a range of our states; we have received multiple support be it bailout funds to address salaries challenges. If that has not been dealt with, the situation would probably have been worse.

Support in terms of national food security committee, support on flooding, support in the north east for insurgency and related activities. But these problems are proliferating and we need to nip them in the bud as field commanders of Mr. President.”

“We also looked at the criminal justice system that appears to give some room for impunity. When people commit crimes and they are not punished effectively in accordance with the statutes, it then creates an opportunity for replicating such crimes.

“Of course, Mr. President was also equally concerned about that. He made it clear to us that we all knew that he campaigned on the basis of security, economy and accountability and these things are still the most germane issues on his agenda

and that he will also work with us to address questions of intelligence, of broadening community policing, of ensuring inter-service coordination among the various security agencies, of strengthening the criminal justice system,

of working with our state’s innovatively on mechanism for addressing these issues, be it security trust fund that brings the public and the private players together in order to fund security and increase the resources available to security institutions.”

Fayemi said that the governors have not taken a decision on the issue of state police because situations vary at states level.

However, he said that the issue would be discussed when the governors meet at the upcoming National Economic Council (NEC) meeting chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

When asked if the governors were satisfied with how the Federal Government utilised the $1 billion taken from the excess crude account to address security, the governors said they were not the right body to speak on it, adding that they would look into how the fund was expended.

President Buhari met with the governors of the 36 states and Security Chiefs.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari were also in attendance.

The governors in attendance included that of Adamawa, Borno, Taraba, Kebbi, Delta, Sokoto, Imo, Ebonyi, Kogi, Yobe, Gombe, Ekiti, Lagos, Jigawa, Bauchi, Kano and Niger. Others are Anambra, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Osun, Rivers, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Zamfara, Kwara, Ondo, Bayelsa and Enugu State.

The immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, was also at the meeting.

The security chiefs at the meeting include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadiq.

Others are National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar; Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Director General of Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The meeting started with the arrival of President Buhari into the council chamber at 11:01am.