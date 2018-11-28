We’re yet to release presidential campaign timetable, PDP tells Nigerians

…Wants members, supporters to await official signal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denounced a fictitious timetable of its Presidential campaign programme in circulation, stating that the party is yet to officially release campaign schedule.

National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday, in a statement said the phony timetable in circulation on social media does not emanate from the party.

He, therefore, urged members of PDP as well as numerous supporters of its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to earnestly wait for official pronouncement from authorised persons in the party on campaign schedule.

Ologbondiyan said: “The attention of the party has been drawn to a phony post circulating on the social media, purported to be the PDP Presidential campaign timetable.

“The fabricators of the post even went further to allocate venues and dates for zonal rallies, which they claimed to have emanated from the PDP Presidential campaign council.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP clarifies that it has not yet released any timetable or timelines for our Presidential campaigns. Similarly, our party has not yet allotted any dates or venues for our campaigns.

“The leadership of the PDP therefore urges all our members and supporters across board to completely disregard the said timetable on the social media, as it did not emanate from the PDP.

“The PDP Presidential Campaign Council led by His Excellency, Senator Bukola Saraki, will soon make public the authentic timetable for our Presidential campaign and such information will have the full seal of our party and disseminated through PDP official handles”.