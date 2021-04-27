We’re revamping Nigeria’s security architecture – Osinbajo

Nigeria’s entire defense system is being reorganized, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo said the current security challenges the country is facing are preparing it for a greater and stable future when he received Ahmed Abdullahi Hassan, Yakanaje of Uke kingdom, Nasarawa state, at the presidential villa on Monday.

The vice-president also emphasized the role of traditional rulers in stabilizing the country, according to Laolu Akande, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity.

“There is no question at all that we are facing security challenges, but we are able to overcome them. The role of the leadership is to sit down to think through the problems,” Osinbajo said.

“This is a big country, so policing is very difficult. There is a need for us to reorganize our security architecture, which is what is going on now.

“I believe strongly that the reason why we are experiencing what we are going through today is because we are being prepared for the future.

“A future where we will take into account all of the problems because if we haven’t gone through the problems we are going through now, it will be difficult for us to appreciate the importance of fairness and justice, the importance of giving people a voice and a representation. I am very pleased to hear about what you are doing.

“One of the reasons why we have some of the divisions and conflicts in the parts of the country is because people do not feel included in the management of affairs in their localities.”

The vice-president urged traditional rulers to use their power to bring about meaningful social change.