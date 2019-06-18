We’re redressing the Kano emirate crisis, says Ganduje

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

…Gorilla in Kano zoo but robbers

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

Kano state Governor, Abdulahi Ganduje of has disclosed that discussions were ongoing to resolve the crisis between the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi II, and the state government.

The governor also said that the allegation that Gorilla swallowed N6.8 million from the Kano Zoo was not correct as there was no gorilla in the zoo.

Speaking to State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, on Tuesday in Abuja, the governor explained that preliminary investigation has revealed that the missing money in the zoo was a case of armed robbery.

He said that his meeting with the President was primarily to brief him on the security situation in the state and the importance of community policing.

Details later…