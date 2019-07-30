Doosuur Iwambe

Prince Harry has revealed that he and Meghan only want a maximum of two children in a bid to help save the planet.

The Duke of Sussex, 34, made the revelation in an interview with conservationist Dr Jane Goodall as part of his wife Meghan’s edition of British Vogue.

He also spoke candidly about racism in Britain and how ‘unconscious bias’ is often passed down from generation to generation.

Harry told Dr Goodall, 85, Britons need to understand where their prejudices come from in order to tackle racial discrimination.

He joked he and his wife, 37, have made a commitment to saving the environment by only planning to have two children.

It strikes a stark contrast with his brother William and wife Kate, who have already defied convention by having three children, with speculation mounting that a fourth may be announced shortly.

Saying he ‘views things differently’ after Meghan gave birth to their son Archie, he said: ‘I view it differently now, without question.

‘But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…’

But when Dr Goodall cut in, saying: ‘Not too many…’ He replied: ‘Two, maximum!’

As guest editor for the magazine’s September issue, Meghan chose 15 women she branded ‘trailblazers’ and ‘forces for change’ in our society.

From British model Adwoa Aboah to New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Adern and Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the Duchess chose women who have championed causes from transgender rights to body positivity to feature in the magazine.