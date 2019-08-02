Temitope Adebayo

Cars45 has reiterated its commitment to creating opportunities for dealerships within the nation’s auto industry and exploring new platforms that create convenience for end-users.

This was disclosed during the launch of the company’s fifth retail franchise outlet in partnership with a fast-rising car dealership, Oloworay Autos in Lagos.

Cars45, described by several industry watchers as a market-maker is renowned for the transformation of the used cars marketplace in Nigeria and providing end-users with a rich variety of verified cars at affordable prices.

Speaking at the launch of the new franchise retail outlet, Chief Financial Officer, Cars45, Olajide Adamolekun noted that Cars45 is a value-driven business, providing transparency and trust for car dealers and end-users such that they rest assured of the condition of the vehicles that they purchase.

“This is our fifth franchise location and we are looking to expand to 100 before the end of the year. This franchising model helps us to increase our footprints and deepen our commitment to creating delightful consumer experiences by offering people a fast and convenient way to buy cars,” Adamolekun said.

Furthermore, Adamolekun highlighted some of the benefits being offered to both dealers and end-users by Cars45 which include consumer financing and after-sales support.

“We have partnered with some banks and financial institutions to ensure that people have access to credit when buying vehicles via our website – www.buy.cars45.com.

In terms of after-sales repairs and servicing, we are partnering with standard service providers to avail consumers with the opportunity to receive best-in class support via a product we have tagged, Annual Maintenance Contract.”

Commending the franchise beneficiary, Oloworay Autos, Adamolekun said that “Oloworay is part of the success story of Cars45 and therefore it is a huge and great delight to see how he was built out his business.

From humble beginnings as a brand, we have seen him grow from pushing four cars in a month to the huge volumes that he currently pushes across the used cars marketplace in a very short space of time.

We are confident that he can replicate the Cars45 values of providing peerless consumer experience.”

CEO Oloworay Autos, Raymond Oladugba noted that he is proud to be associated with the Cars45 brand as they have opened up the marketplace to a lot of young people, empowering them to change their story and delivering value in the space of the used car in Nigeria.