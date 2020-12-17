We’re confident in your capacity to end security challenges: APC Govs tells Buhari

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reaffirmed confidence in the ability of President Muhammadu Buhari to lead Nigeria out of its current security challenges, Daily Times gathered.

This was contained in a statement titled: 78th Birthday Felicitation to President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR,” signed by the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Abubakar Bagudu, in Abuja, on Thursday.

He said the PGF joins the president and his family as well as Nigerians to celebrate the Nigerian leader’s 78th birthday.

The statement read in part, “We acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. Recognising all the difficult periods we face as a nation, we are confident under your leadership, we will be able to resolve our national security challenges and restore peace in every part of the country.

“As we wish you a happy birthday and also say a big thank you for

your selfless service to our dear country, we reaffirm our commitment to work under your leadership with the abiding faith and belief that the initiatives of our APC Federal Government will meet all the expectations of Nigerians. We are very proud of your patriotic leadership. You are our role model and a source of inspiration.”

