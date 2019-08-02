Temitope Adebayo

Deputy Managing Director, First Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Gbenga Shobo, on Thursday, said the bank is committed to national development in terms of the employment opportunities, through its continued support for the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Shobo, who disclosed this on Thursday in Lagos, said to demonstrate this commitment, the bank would convene its SME Week from Aug. 5 to 9, 2019.

He explained that the lender has been promoting economic growth through the SMEs because of their immense contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), amongst many economic values.

According to him, the FirstBank SME Week is driven to promote the Bank’s SME proposition, thereby having SMEs across the country optimally enlightened on how to plug in.

“We believe this will help SMEs bolster their contribution to the growth and development of the economy,” he said in a statement.”

He added that the week’s activities include; SME Masterclass, a one-on-one business clinic with renowned business coaches and the launch of the FirstBank SME portal.

Shobo noted further that through a dedicated portal, SMEs could access unique propositions designed to equip them with the essential tools needed for the growth of their businesses.

He said it would also help SMEs identify the various gaps that hindered the growth of their businesses by leveraging the portal’s innovative business diagnostics tool, with a view to proffering tailored solutions and creating opportunities for business improvement, profitability and sustainability