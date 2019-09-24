Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, on Monday, said that the armed forces will continue to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure peace and security in the north east.

Gen. Olonisakin gave the assurance on Monday at a meeting with Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and the leadership of the House of Representatives in Abuja.

He said that the armed forces in collaboration with other security and intelligence agencies had been contending with terrorism for many years in the region, declaring that in spite of the challenges, appreciable progress has been made in the fight against insurgency.

According to him, the armed forces will continue to strategize to address the changing operational situation of the terrorist, insisting that “we are here to listen to the security concerns of the house and address them with the support of the legislature.”

The defence chief appreciated the leadership of the House for the opportunity to interact with them on the issues of insecurity in the north east and other parts of the nation.

He said that the service chiefs recognised the concern of the National Assembly in summoning them for the interaction, but explained that they were unable to appear on Friday because of other national assignments.

“Our various chiefs of operations were here to represent us; they are senior officers in -charge of the various headquarters and are qualified to respond to issues.

“I wish to put on record that contrary to insinuations, the absence of the service chiefs on Friday was not a deliberate act to disrespect the institution of the assembly.

“We hold the National Assembly in the highest regard and wish to appreciate the institution for the support in the fight against insurgency,” he said.

Earlier, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila (APC/Lagos), said that the essence of the meeting is to meet with the service chiefs and discuss the security situation in Nigeria.

He said that the meeting was called by the House leadership to find out what the challenges were and what the House can do to address them.

The speaker said that the 2019 budget is to be presented to the National Assembly within the next two weeks and that the meeting was timely to address money challenges.

“Security is one of the major concerns of this government and we have an obligation to arrest the situation and do whatever we can.

“Like in every democracy, there is collaboration among arms of government, only when we collaborate that we get the required results,” he said.