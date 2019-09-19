The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Command has assured commuters and motorists plying the Onitsha-Asaba Expressway that it is committed to easing the daily gridlock on the Niger Bridge.

FRSC Sector Commander, Mr. Ayodele Kumapayi, gave the assurance while reacting to complaints by motorists and commuters over the daily gridlock in the area.

Commuters have complained that the gridlock inhibits their movement at the bridgehead for many hours on a daily basis.

A commercial bus driver, Mr. Chijioke Oraegbunam, blamed the gridlock on the deplorable road at the Asaba end, adding the highway has been overtaken by potholes right from the Niger Bridge to Tipper junction, Asaba.

Another road user, Mr. Tunde Ojo, who also decried the gridlock, called on the Federal Government to expedite action on the repair of the road to reduce the sufferings of road users.

But, Kumapayi said that FRSC officials were always at the Onitsha-Asaba Expressway on a daily basis controlling traffic.

“The major problem is at the Asaba end where we have bad portions, but thank God that the FRSC in Asaba has been liaising with the Federal Ministry of Works and they have started palliative works.

“I am aware that they are trying to fill the areas that are bad. I believe that after the palliative works, traffic movement will improve,” he assured.

“We are not resting, what we are doing as FRSC is to ensure that our presence is there always,” he added.

The sector commander also noted that the organisation on September 2, commenced the ‘ember’ month campaign which will last till December 18.

“We have been visiting churches, mosques and conducting advocacy visits to communities and holding town hall meetings targeted at sensitising the motoring public on what is expected of them.

“We will have a formal launch in one of the motor parks in the state on October 1,” the sector commander disclosed.

He said that the corps has also began the enforcement of critical offenses such as speeding, overloading and use of phones while driving as part of measures to reduce fatal road crashes within the period.