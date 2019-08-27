Ladesope Ladelokun

LG Electronics, a global electronics producing company has said that it is committed to creating a consumer-centric smart home an ecosystem with the ultimate aim of allowing homeowners to control all their appliances and devices from one spot.

Speaking in Lagos on how tomorrow’s homes could be smarter and more personal, Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations, Mr Hari Elluru, explained that a combination of long-lasting, premium appliances and the unrivalled the intelligence of LG ThinQ will position LG as a trendsetter in this fiercely competitive market.

He noted that the rollout of 5G will accelerate the evolution of the connected home, this he believed such evolution brings with it a level of anticipation for how consumers homes will change the way they live and what new tech-infused devices and appliances will adorn their kitchens, living rooms and bedrooms over the coming years.

He pointed out that this is an exciting time for the industry and consumers alike, but not one without its challenges as consumer expectations become even more difficult to meet.

According to him, “Today’s smart speakers can keep everything in order in the home by turning lights on and off, adjusting the temperature of the room or reading the news, all with a voice command.

“Smart speakers can now recognize voices for a more personal experience and can act as an individual’s personal assistant by reading that day’s agenda, offering a reminder to pick up milk on the way home and even recommending the fastest route to get to work in the morning.

With such technology in the home, it’s easier now than ever to multitask and save time.

“Life is about more than having the latest technology. It is about the experiences technology creates. From TVs to home appliances and computer products, LG delivers consumer electronics that let you embrace life and prepare you for its greatest moments.

We’re committed to providing electronics that work best for the way you live and to keeping you updated with the latest technological advances. After all, life’s better when you’re prepared”, he said.

Speaking on the uniqueness and operating, benefits of the products said that the best home appliances deliver maximum convenience while also adding something exciting to the home.

Elluru added that the built-in artificial intelligence has transformed normal appliances into smart ones that can learn residents’ usage patterns and utilize them to improve performance.

“AI not only enhances convenience but the technology also makes appliances safer and more energy-efficient, perfect for the growing concerns over the environment and the seemingly ever-increasing utility bills”, he explained.

He stressed that LG has continued to take a leadership role in advocating the beneficial role of AI in consumers’ lives.

Meanwhile, LG’s president and CTO, Dr I.P. Park had outlined the company’s vision for the future in his keynote, titled, ‘AI for an Even Better Life ‘at the CES 2019.

“LG’s ambition is to unlock the potential of AI technology on a much larger scale by connecting hitherto individual units into intelligent systems”, he said.

LG Electronics believes that life can be “Made Better with LG ThinQ,” its contribution to the AI ecosystem.

With products such as the LG TV AI ThinQ, LG InstaView ThinQ refrigerator, LG TWINWash ThinQ and LG XBOOM AI ThinQ smart speaker, LG is delivering personalized, proactive, efficient and easy solutions to today’s consumers.

From cooking a Sunday morning breakfast to planning a last-minute trip, LG ThinQ makes each step as easy as possible.