Wendy Williams has stated out new rules for her next marriage.

Speaking at Dr Mehmet Oz daytime talk show, she said that she wont live in the same house with her next husband, when she settles down.

According to her, “I say this all the time … I’m a wife. I’m not a girlfriend and I will get married again. There will be a prenuptial agreement, and by the way, Mehmet, we will not be living in the same house.”



It would be a “marriage under new circumstances,” she said.

In addition, she said, “Like, ‘All right. Let’s stay at your place tonight. Let’s stay at my place tonight. But, you buy the third place. How about that?

Also revealing what she wants in her next husband, she said she wantede a man who would love and respect her.

In her words, “I need a man with a full career and his own money and his own situation. I don’t want anything from you, except your love and respect. And, don’t ask anything of me, but love and respect.”

Recall that Wendy filed for divorce from her estranged husband of 20-years Kevin Hunter, Sr. after his alleged mistress had his child earlier this year.

Wendy William is an American television and radio presenter, businesswoman, writer, actress, fashion designer, and media personality.