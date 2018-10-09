We’ll work against victory of imposed candidates – Ondo APC members

The All Progressives Congress (APC), House of Assembly aspirants and their supporters in Owo local government area of Ondo State has vowed to work against the victory of the party at the 2019 polls.

They made the threat during a protest against alleged imposition of candidates by the state chapter of the party.

Armed with placards with inscriptions such as “Aspirants demand equal rights”, “Owo will not tolerate imposition”, “Owo leaders mortgaging our future through imposition,” one of the aspirants, Moses Oladugba who spoke to newsmen stated that there were no primaries in any part of the local government due to thugs’ interference.

“It is very sad that after spending over N1.3 million purchasing forms, the party did not allow any primary election to take place by sending thugs to chase people away. No election take place, they just write figures.

“This people (APC leadership) called us on Thursday to protest against imposition of Sen. Ajayi Boroffice representing Ondo North Senatorial District.

“We did this and now on Friday they imposed candidates on the people. What do we call that?

“I want to appeal to the national leadership of the party to quickly do something now, otherwise we will work against APC and we will ensure the party lose in 2019,” he said.

Another aspirant, Mr Babatunde Olaposi also told journalists that election never took place in the constituency.

“We are protesting what happened yesterday where they imposed someone on us. We can’t get it right if this is how the state government want to continue.

“There was no election at all, we heard later someone has won, even when there was no election. Very unfortunate!,” he said.

One of the protesters, who is also a member of the party, Mr Oladele Rasheed appealed to the state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, not to allow what he called impunity to stand.