We’ll soon pass whistle-blower, other anti-corruption bills- Reps

The House of Representatives Committee on Anti -corruption on Tuesday reassured stakeholders that the fight against corruption will continue as the House is working to pass all relevant bills that will give bite to the war against corruption.

Chairman of the committee, Hon Kayode Ayodele, gave the assurance when he received a coalition of anti -corruption crusaders led by the Human & Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) who embarked on a peaceful protest to the National Assembly.

He further informed the protesters that the 8th Assembly has done a lot in the passage of bills that will help in the fight against corruption, including the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill 2017 and the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Bill 2016 which he said are awaiting assent by the President.

Oladele also further disclosed that two other bills – the Whistleblowers Protection Bill 2016 and the Public Interest Disclosure and Witness Protection Bill 2017 have both passed second reading in the House while attention is also being given to the Proceeds of Crime Bill 2017.

Earlier, leader of the group, Sina Odugbemi said they were at the National Assembly to remind lawmakers of the need to pay adequate attention to the passage of the whistleblower protection and other anti – corruption bills.

He also presented 360 free green brand whistles to each member of the House of Representatives and 109 red brand whistles to each member of the Senate to remind them of the need to join forces in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

“You know as well as we do that corruption is an enemy to socio-political and economic development of any country. Corruption reduces public revenue with direct consequences to healthcare delivery, education and other social infrastructure.

“Corruption does not only serve to fuel the flame of terrorism, it most dangerously retards the wheel of peaceful coexistence among citizens,” he added.

Odugbemi applauded the House for its prompt response to the need to fight corruption in the country by initiating bills geared towards invigorating the ongoing war against corruption.

He, however, challenged the lawmakers to go a step further by ensuring that the bills were passed and signed into law before the end of this administration.