We'll resist attempts to turn civil servants into slaves - NLC — Daily Times Nigeria

The Nigeria Labour Congress in Plateau state says it will strongly resist moves by the national assembly to turn civil servants in Nigeria into slaves.

They say the plan to remove workers’ minimum wage from the exclusive list to concurrent is a deliberate attempt to further increase the sufferings of Nigerian workers.

They are gathered here for a singular reason, to kick against the move by the national assembly describing it as an act of wickedness and should not be allowed to see the light of day.

The workers say the government is insensitive to the plight of those at the forefront of managing its activities

The Nigerian labour Congress in plateau state has therefore called on the state assembly not to give ascent to the proposal if they are truly out to serve the masses who voted them in.

It remains to be seen how this issue will be handled to avoid a breakdown in the system.