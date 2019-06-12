We’ll move 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that in the next ten years hundred millions Nigerians will be moved out of poverty adding that China, Indonesia, Singapore have done it and Nigeria can do it.

The President made the announcement at the Eagles Square, venue of the maiden edition of the Democracy Day celebration.

On removing 10 million people out of poverty, he said inspite of the challenges he is optimistic of prosperous and secured Nigeria.

The President said in the next four years, he will improve the lives of the people by consolidating on the gains of the last four years especially the Social Investment Programme (SIP).

Buhari added that he knows that there is strong correlation between inequality and insecurity which results in banditry, Kidnappings and the likes as result of neglect by past administrations, assuring that his administration will do more to better the lives of citizens and curtail these challenges.

