We’ll make shocking revelations about 2019 poll, PDP tells EU

…Say it has lost confidence in electoral process

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday told the European Union Election Observation Mission that it will make shocking revelations about what transpired at the recent general election.

The party also told the EU that it has lost confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process.

The party lamented that what transpired in the 2019 polls was a mockery of democracy where the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was compromised and security agencies hijacked the process.

Deputy National Chairman of the party, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, who represented the chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at the meeting with EU at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, said despite intervention by international community, Nigerian Electoral process has not improved.

According to him, the nation is moving towards a failed state because Nigeria’s democracy is driving towards despotic rule.

The party warned that if the situation does not change, it is doubtful if the next generation of Nigerians will witness democracy.

Head of EU election observers, Maria Arena, said the European Union will continue to assist in strengthening Nigeria’s Electoral process.

The visit to the leadership of the PDP was part of its consultations with stakeholders in Nigeria’s election process ahead of its presentation of the report of its observation of the 2019 general election.

A comprehensive report and recommendations will be presented today.