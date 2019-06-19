We’ll launch our Airline soon, recruit 3,000 Africans – Apostle Suleman

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Senior Pastor and founder, Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman is in the news again. This time, he has revealed plans by his church to float an airline and recruit 3,000 Africans to work with the new airline.

Suleman, recently joined the league of jet owners, as he acquired one to aid his ministry amidst controversy over such extravagant spending.

He had said he was not moved by criticism that he acquired a jet, but said a time would come when his ministry would purchase 50 aeroplanes.

He said a wise man did not speak because he had to say something, but that a wise man spoke because he had something to say.

“I hear people talking about aircraft and all of that. Oh plane, jet. It’s not a big deal. Some years ago, I told our people, I said we are actually going to get to a point where we have free buses, 70 seaters, 80 seaters that will carry members home for free, they will carry them home and people were like…ah how? The buses came, it was not a big deal,” he said.

Suleman said God told him that his ministry was going to have its own airlines, hangers and aircraft that would carry members for free.

“God told me we were going to have our own airlines, hangars, aircraft that will carry members for free, members that are going to Abuja, there will be a plane to airlift them…for free!

“So if you are complaining about one jet, I don’t know what you are going to do when you hear 20. I don’t know what you are going to do when you hear 30. So please, keep your capacity, keep your gunpowder because you may need it when the plane(s) get to 50,” he had said.

However, Suleman has announced thatt plans was in the offing by the Church to start an airline.

According to his twitter page, he stated: “Starting our airline very soon. Hoping to employ 3,000 Africans. 50 per cent Nigerians..part of our contribution to Nation building..God helping us.”