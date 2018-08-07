We’ll improve on pilgrim services – NCPC

The Nigerian Christian pilgrim commission has assured of improving services in its pilgrimage operations. This was disclosed by the Federal Commissioner representing FCT on NCPC Board, Rev. Dr Israel Akanji in Jerusalem during the Easter Jerusalem Pilgrims Certificate presentation ceremony.

According to a press statement signed by Celestine Toruka from Jerusalem, Rev. Akanji who stood in for the Chairman of NCPC, Pastor Yomi Kasali and the Executive secretary of NCPC, Rev. Uja Tor Uja thanked God for the success of the closing ceremony of the pilgrimage circle.

He said: “In the course of this pilgrimage, we have observed some areas that might needs improvement; however, the benefits surpassed some of the hardships the pilgrims encountered during their pilgrimage journey”.

He explained that the Easter pilgrimage ought to have commenced in the first quarter of the year, but was delayed due to visa challenges.

“The commission is grateful to God for the resolution of the problem following the intervention of the Secretary To the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha who came in at the right time and made everything possible.

“The Board was worried about the spate of defections of pilgrims during pilgrimage which necessitated their meeting with the Nigerian ambassador to Israel recently. The Board members interfaced with the Nigerian Ambassador to Israel to find a way to reduce absconders during pilgrimage”, Akanji noted.

He admonished the pilgrims to always conduct themselves properly and befitting as they return to Nigeria saying, “as you are going home, it is expected that we will see another you. Let it be that when people see you, they will see Jesus”, he said.

In his remarks, the representative of the Conference of States and Chairman Oyo state Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Bishop Ademola Moradeyo commended the Executive secretary of NCPC Rev. Uja Tor Uja for his able leadership.

He also congratulated the members of Board of NCPC for their appointment into the Board of the Commission while thanking God for not allowing any calamity to befall the operations of Christian pilgrimage in Nigeria since inception. He also thanked God for a successful Easter pilgrimage which should have been completed in April.

The Bishop further stressed the need for NCPC and the stakeholders to aggressively address the menace of abscondment which he said has become a ‘torn on our flesh’.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of Sunway Tours Israel, Mr. Shimon Levin thanked NCPC and the pilgrims for a wonderful pilgrimage experience in the Holy Land.

He commended the Federal Government for creating the enabling environment for pilgrimage to thrive in Nigeria advising the pilgrims to continue to follow the path way of Christ in everything they do and be good ambassadors of Christ and Nigeria adding that, “when you came, each of you was an Ambassador of Nigeria; but when you leave each of you will be Ambassadors of Israel”.

The pilgrims were decorated with Jerusalem Pilgrimage (JP) lapel on Rev. Israel Akanji and others, JP certificates as well as the cutting of the ceremony cake by dignitaries.

The JP ceremony was graced by Apostle Anthony Fasipe, Federal Commissioner representing South West on the Board of NCPC, Mrs Nkiru Ejiofor, Ex- Officio member representing Federal Ministry of Aviation, Chairman Federal Medical Committee, Dr Francis Alu and other Church leaders.