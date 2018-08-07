We’ll hold Ndume responsible if harm befalls Ekweremadu – S’East Reps

The South East Caucus in the House of Representatives, on Wednesday, declared that it will hold Senator Ali Ndume and his associates responsible should any harm befall Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

The caucus position was contained in a statement made available in Abuja on Monday by its leader and Deputy Minority House Leader, Rep. Chukwuka Onyema.

The Daily Times had reported on Monday that Ndume had faulted the preferential treatment given to Ekweremadu by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) during his invitation, saying that such a treatment was never extended to any senator who honoured the commission’s invitation.

But accusing Senator Ndume of interfering in the statutory job of the EFCC, the caucus said Ndume’s “rascally comments” as reported by a national daily on Monday, had further unmasked the real issues and those behind Ekweremadu’s ordeal.

The caucus said, “We have closely watched events around the National Assembly, especially the ruthless attempts to emasculate the opposition and unseat the Senate leadership by all means possible.

“We have also followed the ongoing investigation by the EFCC of the allegations leveled on the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

Despite our doubts, we have maintained our calm, hoping that the law would take its natural cause to vindicate the innocent.

“However, like every responsible and patriotic Nigerian, we have every reason to worry after reading the comments by Senator Ali Ndume claiming that the EFCC is treating Ekweremadu with kid gloves and, therefore, canvassed for Ekweremadu’s detention and indictment by the agency in spite of the obvious ill-health of Senator Ekweremadu.

“While Ekweremadu needs to be alive to face his investigation, Ndume prefers to push EFCC to compromise the health of Ekweremadu no matter the possible outcome.

“Indeed, reading Senator Ndume’s comments clears every iota of doubt that himself and some other APC senators and cabals are behind the ordeal of the deputy senate president and that this investigation has to do with the remorseless efforts to unseat the Senate leadership.

“It is now easier to link the hostage-taking of Senator Ekweremadu and attempted hostage-taking of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on 24th July, 2014, by agents of the state on a day both were supposed to be presiding over the Senate.

“Meanwhile, we are not restraining the EFCC from heeding Senator Ndume’s hate speech and prompting to act unprofessionally, detain Ekweremadu or act in ways inimical to his health and wellbeing, but we surely know those to hold responsible should anything happen to Ekweremadu.

The caucus recalled that Senator Ndume was never mistreated when he was charged for allegedly sponsorship of terrorism and links with Boko Haram.

“We vividly recall that on the day Senator Ndume was charged alongside the former Boko Haram spokesperson, Ali Sada Umar Kunduga, he explained to the court that he was suffering from prostate cancer and was granted unfettered access to his doctors and lawyers.

“If such was extended to someone standing trial at the time for after the conclusion of investigation on matters as serious and treasonable as terrorism, we see no reason he should be so pained that the EFCC is professionally respecting the right to health and wellbeing of a fellow senator, who is only undergoing investigation.

“The only explanation is that Ndume and those who wrote the unfolding script are more interested in effecting leadership change in the Senate by hook or crook.

“Let me reiterate, the entire people of the South East shall hold Senator Ndume and his co- travelers responsible if any harm befalls Senator Ekweremadu,” the caucus added.