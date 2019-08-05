he Department of State Services has confirmed receipt of a court order granting the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky to travel to India for medical attention.

The service said it was currently liaising with relevant stakeholders to allow him travel to seek medical attention in India.

This was contained in a short statement signed by the spokesman of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunnaya, in Abuja, on Monday.

He said, “The Department of State Services has received the order granting Ibrahim EL-Zakzaky leave to travel to India for medical treatment.

“Consequently, the Service is liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance.

“Conformity with the order is in line with the Service’s avowed commitment to the Rule of Law inherent in a democracy.”