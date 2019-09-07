The Deputy Chairman, House Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Rep. Adejoro Adeogun, has charged security agencies not to shield bad officers, but weed them out to ensure effective policing in the country.

Adeogun, who made the call in an interview with journalists in Abuja, said though the percentage of bad officers was low, it was important to `kick them out’ for insecurity to be addressed.

The lawmaker, who represents Akoko South East/Akoko South West Federal Constituency of Ondo, noted that Nigeria’s major challenge had remained insecurity, and that there was need to urgently address it.

“Every apple tree has a bad apple, it is not new that we have security agents collaborating with criminals, but the percentage of criminal elements among the security agents is very low.

“Where we will have a problem is when we are unable to fish them out; in any organisation, we have the good people, we will also have the bad ones.

“Are we doing enough to identify and fish them out? If not, what are we doing to fish them out? It should be our primary responsibility that once there is a bad apple, we should identify it and take it out,” he said.

The legislator also noted that there was need to strengthen institutions in the country to curb unnecessary interference.

“Like we see in the case of President Donald Trump attempting to impose his will on the CIA, on alleged interference of Russia in U.S election.

“The CIA resisted because there is a measure of independence for the institution.

“We will get there, when the institution becomes stronger than the individual, and also with proper practice of democracy,’’ he said.

Adeogun therefore said the 9th National Assembly was determined to help institutions gain confidence and knowledge.

“For those of us in politics, our number one priority is getting Nigeria to work again and to become a better country for our children and future generations,” he said.

The Rep. promised to address the needs of his constituency such as infrastructure and employment.

He said that the constituency had a population of about 400 people and majority were either unemployed or under employed.

Adeogun said his plan was to fashion out ways of attracting investments by providing infrastructure that would lead to job creation and boost economic activities in the constituency.

(NAN)