 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Wednesday’s FEC meeting postponed

February 26, 2018

The meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will not hold on Wednesday, February 28, according to a statement by media and publicity adviser, Femi Adesina.

He said the meeting was shelved because of the participation of President Muhammadu Buhari and a significant number of ministers at the High-Level Meeting of the International Conference on Lake Chad Basin.

The conference will hold at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, for the better part of Wednesday, Adesina said.

He did not indicate whether the meeting will hold later in the week.

NAN

Published in Headlines and News

Dailytimes

Dailytimes

More from HeadlinesMore posts in Headlines »
More from NewsMore posts in News »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: