Wear It All Luxury Re-brands and Expands To Exceed Customers Expectation

December 18, 2018
Due to popular demand and the need to exceed our customers’ expectations of what our original mark stands for, while simultaneously moving the brand forward.  Wear It All Men’s Luxury introduces female shoes and bags in its collection of luxury items. The brand has undergone a significant transformation .Hence, the inclusion. To effectively communicate our capabilities and value, of our customer’s evolving wants. We are excited to announce our re-branding and expansion of our luxury brand. We appreciate our customers and prospects for providing the feedback and requests and helping us expand and better every step of the way. We are re-branding our luxury brand from Wear It Men’s Luxury to Wear It All Luxury.
For easy accessibility and to constantly meet customers’ needs, we have expanded. We have a new branch situated at MM2, Lagos, which will be officially unveiled soon. The importance of visibility and accessibility in business cannot be over emphasized. Hence, the new branch. The Lekki Branch is still located at 38B Fola Osibo Road off Admiralty, Lekki Phase1.
We are certain this re-branding will add positively to the overall vision and mission of the brand and maximum satisfaction of our esteemed customers.

Realwan Adesegun

