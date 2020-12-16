We won’t give up fight against terrorism, Gov. Zulum pledges

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has stated that the state would not give up on the war on terrorism, Daily Times gathered.

Speaking at the Topflyers Magazine Award ceremony in Abuja, Zulum said he would never give up on the fight against the insurgency, saying while also providing the basic amenities to the people of the state, he would fight the war to a standstill.

Zulum was awarded for outstanding performance in government despite insurgency challenges. Others who were awarded include his Taraba State colleague, Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku, Former Kano state governor, Sen. Kabiru Gaya; Senator Abba Moro, Prof Julius Ihonvbere, among others.

Governor Zulum, who was represented by his media aide, Alhaji Isa Umar, said the state was committed to delivering dividends of his promises while also spearheading the war on the insurgency.

While appreciating the publisher of the magazine, Hon. Musa Yahaya, for the honour done to him and his other colleagues, the Governor promised to do more in uplifting the living standard of his people.

On his part, Professor Ihonvbere, the lawmaker representing Owan Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives said the award will spur him to do more for his constituents especially in the area of education.

Hon. Ihonvbere, who received the award alongside ministers, senators and captains of industries, from Topflyer’s Magazine International, expressed his gratitude for the award.

The lawmaker promised to perform even better by efficiently representing his constituency and attracting greater development to the area.

Ihonvbere recognition, according to the organisers, is as a result of his enormous contributions to humanity, societal re-engineering, national integration, positive disposition towards notable causes on national issues and community development.

The event also featured the crowning of the winners of Face of Topflyers Pageant 2020/2021 with the Overall Winner, Matthew Rachael as Miss Face of Topflyers magazine.

