We won’t be violent to win election, says Ondo APC

By Tosin Ajuwon

Ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has said its supporters are not promoting violence as currently being spread by the opposition parties ahead of the 10 October election in the state.

The party explained that it detested thuggery and would never encourage violence, even as it’s has gained the support of the electorate in the state ahead of the governorship poll.

The latest reaction from the APC came after opposition parties accused it of sponsoring armed political thugs to cause violence ahead of the election.

Spokesman of the APC in Ondo State, Mr. Alex Kalejaye, who stated this in a statement issued in Akure, on Wednesday, said the party did not need violence to win the election.

He said the APC was aware of an “uncoordinated blackmail” from members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) to whip up sentiments ahead of the poll.

The APC spokesman said the governor and candidate of the party, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, is a man of peace and would never accede to thuggery or violence in the state.

While stressing that the APC-led government had won the hearts of the electorate in the state, Mr. Kalejaye said the party had been engaging in issue-based campaigns, rather than attacks on opposition parties.

He added that: “These are what we tell the electorate when we go on the campaign. We neither need guns nor cutlasses to do this.

The governor of the state and APC standardbearer, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, will never be a man to go about with thugs, guns or be a party to the violence of whatever colouration.

“Violence and thuggery are not in the character of the ruling party.

It is astonishing to hear the PDP accuse the ruling party of promoting a do-or-die approach to the election, which is actually their second name.

“The desperation of the PDP leaders is responsible for the bulk of crises recorded so far in the state.

“The so-called ‘Akure Agenda,’ explains why their members from the capital have severally launched unprovoked attacks on our members.

“The APC also has it on good authority that the unannounced alliance between the PDP and the ZLP is geared towards constant creation of a semblance of attacks on each other, and blaming the ruling party for them.”