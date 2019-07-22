Former Minister of state for Agriculture, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri says the issue of method of primaries for the upcoming governorship polls in Bayelsa state will not divide the APC in the state.

Lokpobiri, who is a governorship aspirant of the APC in the upcoming polls, said that despite divergent views on the method to be used, the party would eventually come to an agreement on what was best for it.

Speaking through the Director-General of the Heineken Lokpobiri Campaign Organisation, Warman Ogoriba in Lagos on Monday, Lokpobiri said the APC would not make mistakes like what happened in some states, including Rivers that deprived the APC participating in the governorship election.

“I said it before and am still reiterating it, the best option for the party in Bayelsa state, considering certain peculiarities of the state is indirect primaries. The constitution says that leadership of the party has the authority to choose direct or indirect primaries.

“Our stakeholders meeting in Bayelsa on Tuesday deadlocked, but it is to be expected in democracy. In fact, it goes a long way to show the internal democracy in the party, where members and aspirants are allowed to be part of decisions on method.

“Having lost the governorship seat of Rivers state and other oil producing states, the APC leadership will not do anything that will cost it the governorship seat of Bayelsa state.

“That our meeting deadlocked is not tantamount to division or fight. It simply means that in the end, members through the leadership will choose an option that is best in choosing who flies the APC flag in Bayelsa state,” the media aide stated.

Sen. Lokpobiri told the APC leadership at both national and state levels to ensure that all aspirants were given fair chance and carried along in every decision so that in the end, whoever emerged would be supported by others.

“Already, there is a major crack in the opposition camp and while we are watching it play out, we will not allow such to happen in the APC. What is most important is that at the end, the best man gets the ticket and is supported by the entire party which is the first hurdle to cross in the race before elections,” he said.

The governorship hopeful said that any mistake that brought in a wrong candidate might result in an easy ride for the opposition, asserting that “the first task in wining in the state is to come up with a formidable candidate loved by the people.’’

He however, pointed out that since majority of party members in the state have advocated indirect primaries, the party should do well to listen to them, adding that “we must also know that distractions and moles will be planted on the party to stop them from clinching the seat in the state.

“Our focus must remain on being united for the greater good of all Bayelsians.”