We won’t allow Imo become killing field- APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the attack on Governor Hope Uzodinma’s country home in Imo state.

Gunmen broke into Uzodinma’s house in Omuma, Oru LGA, and set fire to a portion of the structure, killing two security guards on duty.

Attacks on police personnel and units in Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Anambra, and Rivers were also criticized by the APC.

The APC characterized the assault on Uzodinma’s residence as “an attack on democracy and constituted authority serving the interest of the Imo people,” according to John Akpanudoedehe, caretaker/extraordinary convention planning.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been closely monitoring dangerous developments in Imo State, which resulted in Saturday’s brazen and gruesome assault on the State Governor’s residence, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, according to the group.

“At this difficult moment, we stand with the Nigeria Police Force and the families of the victims as we mourn the deaths of innocent and devoted security personnel who were simply doing their job of protecting life and property.

“The assault on the Governor’s residence in Imo State is an attack on democracy and constituted authority serving the good citizens of Imo State.

“While we are still in shock over the state’s ugly turn of events, the party expresses its condolences to Sen. Hope Uzodimma and all those who have been affected by the bestial attack. We’ve since learned that there were deaths, as well as injuries and maimings, as a result of the attack.

“The group, as well as our security forces, will not stand by and watch as some individuals and interests try to turn Imo State into a killing field. We urge the good people of Imo state to go about their legal business without fear and to stand up to the state’s enemies.”

The party urged security forces to track down the perpetrators and backers of the attacks and hold them accountable to the full extent of the law in order to restore citizens’ dignity and faith in the system.