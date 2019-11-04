The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that Miyetti Allah and their sponsors are the real terrorists and shall remain so .

IPOB on on Monday said that Miyetti Allah’s strategy of threats and terror cannot work on them

A statement by Emma Powerful IPOB do not blame Miyetti Allah but the caliphate imposed spineless and compromised political leaders that occupy government houses across Igbo land.

The statement reads: “It has come to the knowledge and attention of the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the recent unguarded threat by the leadership of Miyetti Allah against Biafrans over their resumption of the illegal terror induced movement of cattle through farms and villages in Biafraland.

“This is not the first time representatives of the caliphate through their various mouthpiece have threatened the lives of peaceful law abiding citizens of Biafra. It happened with their treasonous quit notice and have continued through Ango Abdullahi et al culminating in this abominable utterance by the leadership of Miyetti Allah.

We will not surrender our land to bloodthirsty herders, IPOB tells Miyetti Allah

“We IPOB do not blame Miyetti Allah but the caliphate imposed spineless and compromised political leaders that occupy government houses across our land. Having sensed the fear, impotence and political hopelessness of these quislings that call themselves governors in the East, Miyetti Allah (which is the glorified name for Fulani herdsmen) have been emboldened to continue issuing threats of further bloodshed if their demands are not met.

“The most shocking of all is that ordinary citizens who for years now have been at the receiving end of Fulani terror and savagery appear transfixed with fear and have surrendered their fate to murderous cattle herders from God knows where. Miyetti Allah along with their foot soldiers in the Nigerian army must understand that their deal with south east governors is not applicable to IPOB. The same way IPOB today is dedicated to the defence of Ebonyi State and Anambra West before it, is how every inch of Biafran territory will be defended. Our ongoing resistance in Ebonyi is testament to this very fact.

“South-East political leadership may have surrendered our land but we IPOB will never and can never contemplate such. We will not surrender the land of our ancestors to this invading bloodthirsty herders from the south east no matter the political package they wrapped it under.

“IPOB is ready for these terrorists in whatever guise they might use to come into our land. One thing is certain, Miyetti Allah with their support and sponsorship from federal government, South East governors led by Dave Umahi and Ohaneze Ndigbo led by John Nwodo will not succeed no matter what they do.

“Miyetti Allah and their sponsors are the real terrorists and shall remain so in our eyes. Their strategy of threats and terror cannot work with us. They cannot succeed because IPOB is here on the ground and meeting them head-on. Ruga settlement nonsense is dead in our land and cannot be imposed on us.”