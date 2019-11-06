Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that his administration will focus on human capital development in the next three years and six months to ensure that the people of the state experience enhanced quality of life.

A statement sent to Daily Times by the newly reappointed Commissioner for Information Mallam Muhammad Garba said that Ganduje gave the insight at the first Kano state executive council meeting of his second term which took place at the Council Chambers, government house on Tuesday.

Ganduje, the statement added, also warned that it would not be business as usual in the current dispensation as the people are expecting the best from him.

“He said the human capital development aspect will be carried out under three defined sectors of education, health and economic empowerment.

“To this end, the Governor charged the newly appointed commissioners to sit up and face squarely the task of consolidating and building on the achievements so far by the administration in the state,” Garba said.

According to the statement, the governor charged the commissioners to take full charge of the ministries assigned to them and parastatals under them for effective service delivery.

“The governor also tasked the commissioners to bring about their wealth of experience in bringing about the desired changes through the initiation of people oriented projects and programmes in all sectors of development.

“The council also deliberated and approved the 2020 budget to be presented to the state House of Assembly by Governor Ganduje on Thursday, November 7, 2019,” it concluded.