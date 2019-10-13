The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare has hailed the Nigerian Super Eagles performance following their draw with the Samba Boy of Brazil in Singapore National Stadium in Kallang.

Super Eagles

The Minister in a series of tweet said the game was a great football and that the Super Eagles were gallant and showed incredible commitment & industry against a star-studded Brazilian team.

He also said that he will everything to keep team together and united

Grudges among musicians not healthy for music industry — PMAN President

He said: ‘Great game of football! Ended in a one-all draw. Our boys were gallant & showed incredible commitment & industry against a star-studded Brazilian team. The current crop of players in the Super Eagles are bankable and we will do everything to keep them together & united! Well done!

‘We have a dream team and we should keep them together. Young team. Average age 23 years. The Brazilian team’s average age should be about 28 years.

The Super Eagles drewn 1-1 against Brazil in an international friendly in Singapore on Sunday afternoon.

Joe Aribo scored in the 34th minute to put the Super Eagles in front.

Brazil leveled shortly after the interval when Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro tapped home a rebound after Maquinhos had headed off the woodwork, following a corner kick in the 48th minute.

Great game of football! Ended in a one-all draw. Our boys were gallant & showed incredible commitment & industry against a star-studded Brazilian team. The current crop of players in the Super Eagles are bankable & we will do everything to keep them together & united! Well done! — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) October 13, 2019