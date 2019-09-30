President Donald Trump of the United States has said that the US want to see that Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa driven out of Nigeria.

Trump and Buhari

Donald Trump made this known on Monday in massage he sent to President Muhammadu Buhari in commemoration of the Nigeria’s 56th independence.

He said: “On behalf of the American people, I extend our warmest greetings and congratulate you on the 59th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence,” the Trump said.

“We are allies in the global battle against terrorism, and we want to see Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa driven out of the region and other insurgencies like them dismantled,” he wrote.

Sincerely,

Donald J. Trump